CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo home run in the fifth inning Thursday against the White Sox. The extra-base hit has been Bradley’s calling card of late, as 10 of his last 16 hits have been of that variety. The homer extended Bradley’s hitting streak to 11 games, during which he is batting .351 with three doubles, three triples, two homers and 10 RBIs.

1B Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the Wednesday game due to flu-like symptoms. Ramirez was 1-for-5 Thursday night, but he homered in the third inning and extended his hitting streak to nine games. During that stretch, Ramirez is hitting .324 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

2B Dustin Pedroia continues to be a hitting machine for the Red Sox. Pedroia slugged one of three Boston home runs Thursday and went 3-for-5, reaching base in each of his first three at-bats. Pedroia has been productive while hitting in the No. 2 spot and has now reached base in 24 of his 26 games this season. He has produced nine multi-hit games in his past 14 games.

LHP Henry Owens continued to struggle with his command, as evidenced by the shortness of his outing Thursday. Owens threw only 64 pitches, and despite not giving up much hard contact with the exception of a home run by Avisail Garcia, he wasn’t as sharp as he hoped to be, yielding six walks. Manager John Farrell said it was too early to say whether Owens would continue in Boston’s rotation. “We’ll take a look at it the next couple days,” Farrell said.

LHP Henry Owens was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

3B Pablo Sandoval was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday.