RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder impingement) pitched three innings during his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. He gave up a home run to Minnesota prospect Byron Buxton and allowed one run and two hits while throwing 52 pitches. According to reports, Kelly’s fastball ranged between 90 and 92 mph.

DH David Ortiz tied Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski for second place on Boston’s all-time home run list when he hit his 452nd home run with two outs in the first inning Friday. It also was Ortiz’s 510th career home run, putting one behind Hall of Famer Mel Ott for 24th on the all-time list. Ortiz also became the sixth player to hit 50 home runs against the Yankees. The others are Jimmie Foxx (70), Ted Williams (62), Manny Ramirez (55), Hank Greenberg (53) and Yastrzemski (52).

LHP Henry Owens was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Friday, less than 24 hours after struggling with his command in a 64-pitch outing that saw him issue six walks over three innings in Boston’s 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Manager John Farrell said the main reason for optioning Owens is so he gets more consistent fastball command to throw more strikes. Farrell also said there are not any health issues with Owens and he expects him to return to the Red Sox at some point this season.

3B Pablo Sandoval’s second year of his five-year contract with the Red Sox continued its downward trend Friday when he was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. On Tuesday he had season-ending surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Sandoval went hitless in six at-bats before landing on the disabled list on April 13, meaning the Red Sox paid him approximately $3.1 million per at-bat this season.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was added to the active roster when his contract was purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket. O‘Sullivan is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in his five starts for Pawtucket and has held hitters to a .203 average. Manager John Farrell said O‘Sullivan is a candidate to start Tuesday’s game against Oakland. Farrell said O‘Sullivan’s arm strength during spring training was greater than the Red Sox anticipated and also added O‘Sullivan’s cutter is more consistent in terms of location down in the strike zone.