RHP Steven Wright is fourth in the American League with a 1.67 ERA and has limited opponents to a .188 average, the league’s fifth-lowest mark. He will look to lower both totals Sunday night against the Yankees.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. extended his career high hitting streak to 13 games when he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning Saturday. It is the longest active streak in the majors and during it he is hitting .340 (16-for-47) with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to make his third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket and manager John Farrell said it’s possible the rehab assignment could end based on how he gets through it. In his last rehab start Tuesday at Lehigh Valley, Rodriguez 16 of the final 18 hitters he faced.

1B Hanley Ramirez ran his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the fourth inning Saturday. It is his longest run since also hitting safely in 11 straight June 13-28, 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During this streak, Ramirez is batting .333 (15-for-45)

LHP David Price allowed six runs for the third time this season when he finished with a line of six runs, seven hits in 4 2/3 innings Saturday. From 2010-2015, he allowed at least six runs in seven starts. He said after the game he was fine physically on a day when his hardest pitch was clocked at 93.