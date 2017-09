DH David Ortiz (rest) was not in the lineup on Tuesday night. “As strong as a start that he’s had, personally I lose sight that he’s 40 years old,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

LHP David Price threw a bullpen session Monday to address mechanical flaws and got advice from teammate 2B Dustin Pedroia. “(Pedroia‘s) competed against (Price) in the batter’s box (so he) knows what it looks like coming at him,” Farrell said, per MLB.com.