LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, slated to make his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket Friday night as he makes his return from a knee injury, was pushed backed to Saturday by a rainout. He will pitch one game of a double-header, which calls for two seven-inning games. That could affect his first 100-pitch outing. “We would expect still the ability to get up to 100 pitches and looking forward to further progression on his part,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said Friday. Both Rodriguez and Joe Kelly are rehabbing in Triple-A.