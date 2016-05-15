CF Jackie Bradley Jr. extended his career high and major league-leading hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the first inning Saturday. He went 1-for-5 with a walk at the plate and recorded six putouts in the field.

SS Xander Bogaerts stretched his hitting streak to nine games Saturday, going 3-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored. Bogaerts, who was 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored Saturday, has multiple hits in a career-best streak of six consecutive games.

RF Mookie Betts has now hit safely in six straight games after a first-inning leadoff single Saturday. He went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez had a special guest on hand for Saturday’s rehab start at Triple-A Pawtucket: former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez. Martinez, now a special assistant to Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, watched as the 23-year-old gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings. Rodriguez went 10-6 with a 3.85 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and 98 strikeouts over 121 2/3 innings in 21 starts in 2015.

DH David Ortiz hit his 600th career double Saturday, and it just happened to come in walkoff fashion. Ortiz’s two-out double in the 11th inning gave Boston a 6-5 win and made him only the third player in MLB history to record at least 600 doubles and 500 home runs, joining Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds. “If you’d like to replay it, I’d happily walk him -- sure,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch quipped. Ortiz also had an RBI-triple to tie the game at 5 in the ninth to force extra innings and hit a solo home run in the third, his 10th of the season and the 513th of his career -- which also moved him into 22nd place on MLB’s all-time home runs list, passing Ernie Banks and Eddie Matthews. Ortiz has now reached double digits in home runs in 17 straight seasons.

2B Dustin Pedroia was not in the starting lineup Saturday for a regularly scheduled day of rest. INF Josh Rutledge started at second while hot-hitting CF Jackie Bradley Jr. took Pedroia’s place in the order at the No. 2 spot. “(Pedroia and I) picked this day as a logical one, day game after a night game and the way Jackie has been swinging the bat obviously speaks for itself,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Pedroia did get a chance at the plate Saturday, entering as a pinch hitter with two outs and a runner on third in the eighth, but he grounded out to end the inning. Pedroia has a .301/.348/.484 slash line with six home runs and 20 RBIs through 36 games.

RHP Clay Buchholz escaped with a no-decision Saturday after allowing four-plus runs for the sixth time in eight starts this season for Boston. He coughed up five runs on seven hits, including a grand slam in the third inning, and three walks while fanning five over six frames. “Really frustrating,” Buchholz said. “Play to win and we won the game, so that cures a little bit of it. But it’s gotten me scratching my head at points. ... Got to find a way to minimize the damage in the first couple innings.” Buchholz is 2-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings in eight starts.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan makes his second start in a Red Sox uniform in Sunday’s series finale against Houston. He allowed four runs on 12 hits and struck out three Tuesday against Oakland, and gave up five runs on three home runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings on Aug. 7, 2014 with Philadelphia -- his only start against the Astros. O‘Sullivan is 12-23 with a 5.96 ERA, a 1.59 WHIP and 149 K’s over 309 1/3 innings in 68 career games (53 starts).