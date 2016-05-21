FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 21, 2016

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C/LF Blake Swihart was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in left field Friday.

RHP Noe Ramirez, called up from Triple-A Pawtucket and added as the Red Sox’s 26th man for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, was optioned back to the minors Thursday. Ramirez didn’t see action Wednesday. In nine games for Boston earlier this season, he had no decisions and a 5.79 ERA.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

RHP Carson Smith (right elbow soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

OF/INF Brock Holt (mild concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list. C/LF Blake Swihart was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in left field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
