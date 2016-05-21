C/LF Blake Swihart was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in left field Friday.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

RHP Carson Smith (right elbow soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

OF/INF Brock Holt (mild concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list. C/LF Blake Swihart was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in left field.