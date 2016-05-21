C/LF Blake Swihart was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in left field Friday.

C/LF Blake Swihart made his first career start in left field Friday, going 0-for-3 while taking the place of INF/OF Brock Holt (mild concussion). ”He made the plays he needed to make,“ teammate and Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said. ”He’s put the work in and he’s going to only get better. The 24-year-old was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket before the game. Swihart appeared in six games as a catcher for Boston before being optioned to Pawtucket on April 15 and converted to an outfielder. Over 29 games with Pawtucket (15 at catcher, 22 in the outfield), Swihart had a .243/.344/.311 slash line with one home run and eight RBIs. He committed two errors on 46 total chances in the outfield during that stretch.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. The 26-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.00 ERA (nine innings) in five appearances with Pawtucket this season. He has no record with a 5.79 ERA (9 1/3 inning) and seven walks over nine appearances with Boston in 2016.

RHP Carson Smith (right elbow soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. The 26-year-old underwent an MRI before Friday’s series opener against Cleveland, but Red Sox manager John Farrell isn’t expecting the flame-throwing reliever to need surgery. “I would be surprised given what we know right now,” Farrell said. Smith hasn’t given up an earned run in 2 2/3 innings over three appearances this season. “It’s frustrating going out there and not being 100 percent every time,” said Smith, who last pitched May 14 against Houston.

INF/OF Brock Holt (mild concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list Friday. The All-Star utility man has spent most of his time as Boston’s starting left fielder this season, posting a .239/.310/.354 slash line with three home runs and 19 RBIs over 35 games in 2016.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. extended his career-high and major-league-leading hitting streak to 25 games with a solo home run in Friday’s second inning. Bradley’s blast came on a 1-0 pitch to lead off the inning, giving the Red Sox a franchise-record stretch of 20 straight games with at least one home run. “I put a good swing on a pitch low and down the middle,” said Bradley, 1-for-2 with two walks. “Happened to get into the wind. Played the course pretty well today.” He is now two games shy of David Ortiz’s 27-game hitting streak from 2012-13, and improved his slash line to .340/.399/.626 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs over 41 games in 2016.

SS Xander Bogaerts pushed his career-best hitting streak to 14 games with his 15th double of the season in Friday’s fifth inning. It is the second-longest active hitting streak in the majors, behind teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. (25 games). Bogaerts is hitting .337/.392/.494 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 41 games in 2016.

RHP Clay Buchholz wasn’t able to avoid the big inning Friday against Cleveland. He only gave up four runs in his six inning of work, but they all came in the third -- including serving up a three-run homer to Jason Kipnis. “The one pitch to Kipnis is the difference tonight,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Buchholz (2-4) gave up five hits and walked four while striking out three. “It just seems like when I‘m missing right now, it’s getting hit,” Buchholz said. “I feel good, it’s just a matter of getting away from the big inning.” Buchholz has a 5.92 ERA (51 2/3 innings) with 35 strikeouts and 24 walks through nine starts in 2016.