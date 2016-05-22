FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
May 22, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Noe Ramirez was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for Joe Kelly.

LHP Brian Johnson, a prospect pitching at Pawtucket, was given leave from the team because of anxiety issues.

RHP Joe Kelly came off the disabled list with a bang on Saturday.

LF Brock Holt, placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday but first injured May 10, will see a specialist in Pittsburgh Tuesday.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was intentionally walked his first time up amid a loud chorus of boos.

SS Xander Bogaerts extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

DH David Ortiz delivered his 601st career double in the second inning, tying him with Barry Bonds for 14th place.

RHP Rick Porcello, coming off his toughest outing of the season, faces the Indians in Sunday’s series finale.

C Ryan Hanigan, hit on the left hand by a Trevor Bauer pitch in the sixth inning, caught the seventh but then left with a contusion.

