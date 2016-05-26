C/LF Blake Swihart slapped a pair of triples Wednesday, becoming the third Red Sox player to record two three-baggers in a game this season (also Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr.) Swihart also drove in two runs and is now hitting .258/.368/.387 with four RBIs.

3B/1B Travis Shaw’s three-RBI night had him thinking one thing -- World Series. On the night when the Red Sox honored the franchise’s 1986 American League Championship team, Shaw was 2-for-4 and scored a run -- but he didn’t want to talk much about a team from 30 years ago. “We’re still trying to carve out our own legacy,” he said. “World Series champion -- I think that’s what everybody’s goal is in here,” Shaw said. “There’s no reason not to think that at this point.” Shaw is batting .306/.372/.529 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.

RHP Steven Wright had a violent, but effective knuckleball Wednesday night. Wright threw three wild pitches, but still managed to toss seven innings of three-run ball while striking out seven. “Hot night, still air -- ball’s going to have a lot of violence to it,” Boston manager John Farrell said of Wright’s knuckleball. “But when he needed to he was able to get back in the strike zone.” Wright improved to 4-4 and boasts a 2.52 ERA.

INF/OF Brock Holt (mild concussion) will begin general conditioning Thursday, despite continuing to deal with symptoms of his concussion. The team doesn’t think Holt’s absence will be drawn out very long, but they do not expect him back immediately. Holt is hitting .239/.310/.354 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the fourth inning to extend his career-high and major league-leading streak to 29 games, tying him with Johnny Damon for the fourth longest in Red Sox history. He also had an RBI and is five games shy of tying Dom DiMaggio’s franchise-record 34-game stretch in 1949. DiMaggio’s brother Joe holds the major-league record of 56 games set in 1941. Bradley is hitting .350/.417/.625 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs.

SS Xander Bogaerts had his fingernail bent back in the eighth inning Wednesday and came out of the game an inning later, but manager John Farrell expects him to be available for Thursday’s series finale.

SS Xander Bogaerts stretched his hit streak to a career-best 18 games with a solo homer Wednesday. It is the majors’ second-longest active streak, behind teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. (29 games), and tied with Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer for the second longest of the season behind Bradley. Bogaerts is batting .349/.404/.513 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right patella subluxation) could rejoin the team early next week. The 23-year-old southpaw Rodriguez allowed a run and struck out seven in seven innings, throwing 102 pitches (69 strikes), in his latest rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and is scheduled to make another this weekend. He is 0-3 with a 3.54 ERA in three rehab starts.

1B Hanley Ramirez (right toe contusion) was in the starting lineup Wednesday after taking a pitch off his right foot in Tuesday’s game. He went 0-for-4 with a run and a walk and is now hitting .304/.360/.439 with four home runs and 26 RBIs.

2B Dustin Pedroia left Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness, but the Red Sox said the move was precautionary. Pedroia departed after doubling to left in the fifth and was replaced by Marco Hernandez, who remained in the game at second base. Pedroia was 1-for-3 on the night and is now hitting .304/.364/.470 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

RHP Clay Buchholz takes the hill as the Red Sox attempt to earn a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Buchholz (2-4, 5.92 ERA) has never faced the Rockies, but is 6-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 12 career interleague starts.

C Ryan Hanigan was removed from Wednesday’s game in the fourth with an undisclosed illness. He was replaced by Christian Vazquez, who pinch hit for him in the inning. Hanigan had a rough day behind the plate, being charged with four passed balls while also chasing a pair of wild pitches from Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright. Hanigan was 1-for-1 before departing, singling to center in the third. He’s hitting .193/.270/.246 with eight RBIs.