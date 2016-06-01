RHP Joe Kelly (2-0, 6.30 ERA) starts Wednesday against the Orioles. Kelly has won each of his last 10 decisions over 14 starts dating back to August 1st, 2015, the longest active streak in the American League and third longest in the majors. During that time he has a 3.93 ERA, including 10 starts where he's given up two earned runs or less.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was placed on paternity leave. He and his wife, Erin, are expecting their first child. Bradley is among the American League leaders in batting (.331, fifth), on-base percentage (.409, third), slugging percentage (third, .601) and OPS (second, 1.010). He had a 29-game hitting streak, the fourth longest in team history, end May 25.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who extended his hitting streak to 24 games with a seventh-inning single in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Orioles, admitted he thinks about the streak. "My first couple of at-bats I'm not really trying to put pressure on myself," he said. "But as the game goes on -- third, fourth at-bat -- you know you're time is running out so you just try to focus a little bit more and try to put up a good at-bat."

OF Mookie Betts had a career night in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, hitting three homers, driving in five runs, and making a spectacular diving catch in short right field. Betts now has 12 homers and 40 RBIs as the calendar turns to June. "He generates just tremendous bat speed," manager John Farrell said. "And that's what it boils down to. We've seen it so many times for multiple years."

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who suffered a dislocated kneecap in spring training, made his season debut and picked up the win in Tuesday night's 6-2 victory over Boston. Rodriguez, 23, allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter. "Threw a lot of strikes, he pitched comfortably," manager John Farrell said. "Thought he had a very good changeup to go along with a fastball that I thought he spotted up well."

OF Rusney Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Castillo, 28, started one game for the Red Sox earlier this season in Toronto, going 2-for-4 with one run and one double. In 37 Triple-A games this season, Castillo is batting .241 with one home run and 13 RBIs.