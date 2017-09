OF Jackie Bradley Jr. had a very big day Thursday. He and his wife welcomed a daughter into the world, and Bradley also was selected the American League Player of the Month for May. Bradley hit .381 in May with eight homers and 24 RBIs. He was the first Boston player to win the monthly award since 2B Dustin Pedroia in July 2011. Manager John Farrell said he expects the outfielder to return from paternity leave on Friday.