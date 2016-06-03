OF Jackie Bradley Jr. had a very big day Thursday. He and his wife welcomed a daughter into the world, and Bradley also was selected the American League Player of the Month for May. Bradley hit .381 in May with eight homers and 24 RBIs. He was the first Boston player to win the monthly award since 2B Dustin Pedroia in July 2011. Manager John Farrell said he expects the outfielder to return from paternity leave on Friday.

SS Xander Bogaerts now is working on his own streak, which he stretched to 26 by going 2-for-5 with three RBIs in Thursday’s loss. Bogaerts’ streak is tied for second longest in team history by a shortstop. He’s even with Nomar Garciaparra and also behind Garciaparra, who leads with a 30-game streak in 1997. “I am just trying to go out there and put up the good at-bats,” Bogaerts said. “The more times I am on base, the more times we are going to score because I have David (Ortiz) behind me.”

DH David Ortiz stretched his hitting streak to 10 games with his three-run homer Thursday. The veteran keeps rolling and now has seven doubles, six homers and 17 RBIs during the 10 games. He’s hitting .439 also while not looking much like someone who’s about to retire.

DH David Ortiz now is the No. 3 RBI man in Boston history after his three-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday’s series finale with Baltimore. Ortiz has accumulated 1,451 RBIs, behind Ted Williams (1,839), and the home run gave the veteran DH 519 over his career, which is in its final season. Plus, the homer was his ninth in the last 13 games at Oriole Park.

RHP Rick Porcello came up with a second straight no-decision in Thursday’s loss versus Baltimore. Porcello had decisions in 18 straight starts, going 11-7 during that time frame before getting a no-decision against Toronto on May 28. He gave up two homers and five runs in six innings in the 12-7 loss.