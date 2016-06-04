RHP Steven Wright, who has been the Red Sox' most consistent pitcher this season, faces the Blue Jays in the second game of the series Saturday. "He's doing a nice job. He's really tough," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "He's coming into his own. He's finally getting his opportunity and he's taking advantage of it." Wright has thrown quality starts in nine of 10 outings this season and is second in the American League and sixth in the majors with a 2.41 ERA over that span.

SS Xander Bogaerts saw his career-high 26-game hitting streak snapped Friday. He was robbed of a hit on a nifty play in the hole by shortstop Darwin Barney in the first inning, and walked twice around a strikeout as the crowd booed when he walked in the eighth inning.

CF Mookie Betts scored his 53rd run of the season Friday, tops in the majors. It is the first time a Red Sox player has scored 53 runs in the team's first 55 games since Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky and Vern Stephens all did it in 1950. He has scored 12 runs during a seven-game run-scoring streak.

DH David Ortiz reached another milestone Friday. He led off the sixth inning with the Red Sox' first hit -- his 500th double in a Boston uniform. He added another double in the eighth inning. He is the third player in Red Sox history with 500 doubles (Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski) and the second double gave him his 11th multi-extra base hit game of the season, tops in the major leagues.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak against the Blue Jays to 24 straight games. It is the third-longest hitting streak against Toronto in its history -- Boston's Jerry Remy had a 26-gamer and the Angels' Vlad Guerrero a 25-gamer.

LHP David Price, 17-2 lifetime and winner of eight straight decisions against the Blue Jays entering Friday, faced the team he played for late in the 2015 season at Fenway Park. It was his third outing against the Jays this season and after getting no-decisions while yielding two earned runs in each previous start (both Red Sox victories), he suffered the loss with a seven-inning outing. Price recorded season highs of 114 pitches and four walks, and allowed three runs (two earned) and yielded 10 earned runs in five starts since 2B Dustin Pedroia detected a flaw in his pitching motion.