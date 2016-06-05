LF Blake Swihart, whose slide into home plate was ruled an out before getting overturned, left the game in the next inning with a left ankle injury. He was hurt making what was called a catch before running into the side wall in foul territory. That call also was overturned and Swihart, after getting help, was able to make it most of the way to the dugout. He seemed to have trouble making it down the steps.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who saw his 26-game hitting streak snapped on Friday night, went 3-for-4 Saturday. He was 2-for-3 against Marcus Stroman and is now 8-for-17 lifetime against the right-hander. He has hit .394 while hitting in 39 of his last 42 games.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez makes his second start of the season when he closes the three-game series and homestand against Toronto on Sunday. After recovering from a knee injury, he returned last week by going six strong innings in a victory over the Orioles in Baltimore. Rodriguez allowed two runs and six hits, walking none and striking out three. In his first 22 major league starts, he has 12 with one or no earned runs and 16 not allowing more than two, the best 22-game debut by any Red Sox pitcher since 1913, when earned runs became a stat. He is 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays in his career - current Toronto batters hitting .344 (11-for-32) against him.

DH David Ortiz broke his bat but delivered a two-run single in the third inning on Saturday. The hit extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tied with Dustin Pedroia for the longest active streak in the major leagues. Ortiz has 28 RBIs in his last 22 games. He is hitting .457 with a 1.589 OPS during the hitting streak and it was his 439th career multi-RBI game, tying him with Harmon Killebrew for ninth place all time. Ortiz's tweet on the passing of Muhammad Ali: "We lost another legend last night. Thank u for all u did - u will be missed. #RIPMuhammadAli"

2B Dustin Pedroia extended three batting streaks with a first-inning double on Saturday. He has hit safely in 12 straight and in 25 in a row against the Blue Jays, tying Vladimir Guerrero (2001-06) for the second-longest hitting streak against Toronto. Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy hit in 26 straight against the Jays (1977-82). Pedroia has also reached base in 32 straight games against Toronto, the longest on-base streak against the Jays since Derek Jeter reached in 34 straight (2004-06). After the first-inning double, Pedroia, 20-for-53 during his 12-game streak, swiped third while Marcus Stroman held the ball, the Blue Jays in a shift against David Ortiz.

C Ryan Hanigan had a tough day. His three passed balls, giving him 17 for the season as Wright's catcher, led to three unearned runs against Wright and Hanigan left the game at the start of the seventh inning with a neck strain.