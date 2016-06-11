RHP Steven Wright earned the win on Friday, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings pitched. Wright improved to 4-2 away from Fenway Park this season. Wright hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his six road starts this season and has won his last four starts overall. Wright (7-4) allowed just one unearned run on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 2.09 -- tops in the American League.

SS Xander Bogaerts added to his major-league-leading hit total (88), going 4-for-5 with four RBIs Friday. Bogaerts raised his average this season to .349 and is hitting .389 in 46 games since April 20. “He’s having an unbelievable season. Everything he hits, he’s hitting it on the barrel,” said Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

DH David Ortiz went 2-for-5 with a single and a double. His two-base hit was his 27th of the season, which is tops in the majors. It was the 611th double of his career, most among active players and 11th all-time. He raised his career average against the Twins, his former club, to .326 and .438 at Target Field.

2B Dustin Pedroia extended his league-leading hitting streak to 16 games, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run. His first-inning double extended his streak. He is hitting .388 during that stretch. Pedroia has also reached base safely in 22-straight games, tied with Joe Mauer for longest in the bigs.