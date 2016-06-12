FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the first inning Saturday. It was the seventh time this season Bradley has had multiple RBIs in the same game. Five of his last six hits have gone for extra bases and he has at least one hit in five of six.

SS Xander Bogaerts became the third player in the majors this season to log back-to-back four-hit games, going 4-for-5 on Saturday. He now has 92 hits this season, tops in the majors. It was the first time since Sept. 2014 that Bogaerts has homered in consecutive games.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez gave up four runs, six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings Saturday. He did not figure into the decision. Rodriguez has allowed nine runs over his last two starts spanning 10 1/3 innings.

DH David Ortiz went 3-for-5 and now has five hits in 10 at-bats against Minnesota this weekend. Ortiz has 35 hits in 78 career at-bats at Target Field; his .449 average at the park is the highest among all players with at least 35 at-bats there.

2B Dustin Pedroia snapped his league-leading 16-game hitting streak Saturday, going 0-for-6. Pedroia did reach base on a fielders’ choice and scored a run. Since May 3, a Red Sox player had held at least a share of the majors’ longest hitting streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
