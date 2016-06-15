C/LF Blake Swihart (left ankle sprain) is no longer wearing a cast, but has still not regained full mobility. Swihart has not played since suffering the injury June 4.

RHP Joe Kelly (right groin strain) hasn’t thrown since suffering the injury last week pitching for Triple-A Pawtucket. Kelly is 2-0 with an 8.46 ERA in six starts with Boston this year.

RHP Steven Wright looks to continue his strong season in Wednesday’s start against Baltimore. The knuckleballer is 7-4 with an American League-best 2.09 ERA through 12 starts. Wright is 1-0 with a 1.84 ERA in three career appearances against Baltimore, including his lone start against the Orioles on May 30. That performance was Wright’s latest of three complete-game efforts this year, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.

INF/OF Brock Holt (concussion) has continued to improve, but still doesn’t have a date set for a rehab assignment. After the Red Sox’s series in Minnesota this past weekend, the team said Holt -- who hasn’t played since May 18 -- could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his 11th home run of the season Tuesday, setting a new career-high for long balls. Bradley’s straightaway solo shot sailed into the center-field bleachers, giving him eight extra-base hits in the last 12 games and 30 overall of his last 56 hits.

LHP Roenis Elias will make his first start with the Red Sox on Friday against Seattle.

DH David Ortiz played his 1,000th career game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, going 1-for-4 with a double. It was Ortiz’s 28th two-base hit of the year, a major-league best. Ortiz also tied Manny Ramirez for ninth on the Red Sox’s all-time total bases list with 2,324.

LHP David Price was again a hard-luck loser for Boston, taking the loss despite a quality start with three runs on five hits and 11 strikeouts in eight innings. ”When you throw a lot of strikes and you’re around the plate, you’re going to give up some hard contact,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Price. Price (7-4) allowed two runs over eight innings in his last start, a 2-1 loss at San Francisco on Wednesday. ”I’ve had a lot of not lucky wins,“ Price said. ”My confidence isn’t shaken.? Price?s season ERA sits at 4.52 through 14 starts.

C Ryan Hanigan (neck strain) is feeling better and could return when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on June 20.