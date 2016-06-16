RHP Steven Wright won his fifth straight start and took over the team lead with his eighth victory as the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. After the game, he admitted he was surprised to be leading this team in wins, breaking a tie with David Price and Rick Porcello. "Yeah, especially with the guys we have," he said. About his long road to this success, Wright said: "The fact that I'm in the big leagues is unbelievable."

SS Xander Bogaerts had two more hits, his league-leading 30th multi-hit game of the season. He is the first Red Sox player with as many as 30 in the first 64 games of a season since Nomar Garciaparra in 2003 and is only the third since 1940 (Rice, 1978).

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, a former Oriole farmhand traded to Boston for Andrew Miller in 2014, looks to snap a dismal two-game stretch and beat Baltimore for the second time in his four 2016 starts when he closes the series against the Orioles on Thursday night. Rodriguez went six innings and defeated the Orioles May 31 in his first start off the disabled list. But in his two starts since, Rodriguez is 0-1 and has yielded nine earned runs on 10 hits and issued seven walks in 10 1/3 innings in two starts since. The May 31 win was his first in four starts against the team that traded him. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 13 starts at Fenway Park.

DH David Ortiz drove in his 803rd Fenway Park run, moving him past Jim Rice into third place all-time in Fenway RBIs.

1B Hanley Ramirez hit one clear out of Fenway Park Wednesday, his first home run since May 10 and first in 105 at-bats. It was his 25th career homer with multi runners on but his first three-run shot since last April 26. He is batting .308 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 29 career games against the Orioles.

LF Chris Young left Wednesday night's game late with right quad tightness. It's not expected to be serious and manager John Farrell said he expects Young to play Thursday.