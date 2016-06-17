LHP Roenis Elias, acquired from Seattle in December, will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his first Red Sox start in the opener of a three-game series against the Mariners on Friday night. Elias, 15-20 with a 3.97 ERA with the Mariners, has been on a roll at Pawtucket, going 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his last five starts, and now joins the battle for the Red Sox’ fifth starter spot. “This is someone who I think prior to the start of the season had made 40-plus (actually 49) starts at the big-league level so he might have been a little bit surprised that he didn’t make our staff coming out of camp,” manager John Farrell said before Thursday night’s game. “He came up a couple of times and pitched out of the bullpen with some limited success but was back to a role he was most familiar with and that’s a starting role and got on a little bit of a roll -- so he handled that ... I think that initial demotion, took a little time to get through but he’s been on track. The work has been very good -- the routines, more than anything have been consistent (and) he gets an opportunity here to run with it starting tomorrow.”

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez’s troubles continued at Fenway Park on Thursday night when he lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on eight hits in the 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. After debuting off the disabled list with a strong outing at Baltimore May 31 he has allowed 14 runs on 18 hits and walked nine in 14 2/3 innings over his last three starts. His season ERA is 6.97. After the game, manager John Farrell said Rodriguez in the rotation but there were clubhouse meetings that led to speculation things might be otherwise.

LF Rusney Castillo, getting his first start since his May 31 return from the minor leagues, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and looked tentative chasing hits into the left fielder corner. He could be ticketed for a trip back to the minors as Farrell says he expects another roster move this weekend besides recalling Elias.

DH David Ortiz doubled in the seventh inning and then hit the 520th home run of his career, his 17th this season, with two out in the ninth to allow the Red Sox to avoid their second shutout of the season -- their first since April 10. He leads the majors with 29 doubles and 47 extra base hits. He has nine extra base hits in 10 games against the Orioles this season and the homer was his 209th at Fenway Park, breaking a tie with Jim Rice and moving him into third place all-time at the old place.

LF Chris Young missed Thursday night’s game with right quad tightness -- an injury he aggravated going from first to third on a hit Wednesday night. Farrell said he expects Young back Friday night.

RHP Clay Buchholz worked three scoreless innings in relief and has five scoreless innings recorded in three outings since being banished to the bullpen. There was speculation after the game he could replace Rodriguez for the next turn.