C Sandy Leon making his second straight start behind the plate for the first time this season and he went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI. He is batting .692.

IF Josh Rutledge was placed on the 15-day DL with left knee patellar tendinitis. Rutledge is batting .265 with 3 RBI this season in 28 games.

OF Brock Holt, who has been out with a concussion since May 19, is scheduled to be re-evaluated Sunday.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his first start for the Red Sox against his former team the Mariners on Friday and it didn’t go well. Elias allowed two runs on his first three pitches and lasted just four innings. He surrendered seven runs on seven hits and after the game was optioned back to Pawtucket. The Red Sox did not immediately announce a corresponding move.

RF Mookie Betts went 1-for-4 with a first-inning double. He has reached base in 18 straight games.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez may be tipping his pitches again. He went through similar troubles last season. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four starts after starting the season on the DL. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 5-1 loss to Baltimore on Thursday. Sox manager John Farrell said he had a long meeting with Rodriguez after that start and that many things, including possibly pitch tipping, were addressed.

OF Rusney Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after the game. No corresponding move was announced.

DH David Ortiz hit his 521st career home run against the Mariners on Friday.

LF Chris Young returned to the lineup Friday after missing the game Thursday against Baltimore because of tightness in his right quad. He went 1-for-4.

RHP Clay Buchholz will return to the starting rotation Wednesday to replace Roenis Elias.