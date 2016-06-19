CF Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his 12th of the season. He has at least one extra-base hit in each of his last five games against the Mariners, with nine overall in those games, including a franchise-record five Aug. 15, 2015.

SS Xander Bogaerts hit his ninth home run of the season Saturday and third in his last eight games. He went 2-for-4 in his league-leading 31st multi-hit game, including five in his last eight. He has a 13-game hitting streak against the AL West, batting .429 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 on Saturday, extending his on-base streak against Seattle to 34 games, the longest active on-base streak against Seattle and his longest career on-base streak against any single team. It is the third-longest on-base streak by a Red Sox hitter against Seattle since the Mariners' first season in 1977.

RHP Rick Porcello earned his sixth win in as many home starts this season, becoming the first Red Sox pitcher to win each of his first six home starts of a season since Tim Wakefield in 2009 and the second since Roger Clemens in 1986. He tied Jose Fernandez for the longest active streak of wins in consecutive home starts in the majors.

RHP Clay Buchholz, who was demoted to the bullpen last month, returns to the rotation Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Buchholz was 3-5 with a 6.24 ERA in 10 starts at the time of his demotion. The Red Sox were 3-7 in those games. In five relief appearances , spanning 9 1/3 innings, he is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA.