OF Brock Holt, on the DL since May 20 with a concussion, had areally good re-exam Sundaywith Dr. Micky Collins, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell, but there is still protocol the team and player have to go through before Holt can start on a rehab assignment.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. reached on a single in the bottom of the second inning Sunday. The hit was nondescript except Bradley nearly had a hit on the previous pitch when Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager and catcher Chris Ianetta let a popup drop between them halfway up the third-base line, but the ball bounced once and went foul.

SS Xander Bogaerts sixth-inning single Sunday was his 100th hit in 68 games played this season. He tied Doc Cramer (1939) for second-fastest to reach 100 hits in a season. Tris Speaker set the record with 64 games in 1912.

RF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with a go-ahead home run, his 15th of the season,Sundaya gainst Seattle. Betts has reached base in each of his past 20 games and has batted .360 (31-for-86) with six home runs and 15 RBI in those games. After he singled leading off the bottom of the first, Betts was caught stealing for the first time in 12 tries this season and his streak of 13 straight steals, dating back to last season, ended.

LHP David Price allowed one run, a Franklin Gutierrez home run, in eight innings to earn the 2-1 win against Seattle on Sunday. Price now has eight straight quality starts, the longest active streak in the American League. In those eight games, he has lowered his ER from 6.75 to 4.24.

RHP Clay Buchholz is on pace to make his return to the starting rotation Tuesday against Chicago. Buchholz, who is 3-6 with a 5.86 ERA, made five relief appearances after his last start May 29. Buchholz threw a bullpen session Sunday before the Red Sox faced Seattle. Boston manager John Farrell hopes Buchholz can build off the three scoreless innings he threw in relief in a 5-1 loss to Baltimore on June 16.