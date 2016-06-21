2B Yoan Moncada, a prized Red Sox Cuban import, was promoted from Class-A Advanced to Double-A Portland Sunday. Moncada was hitting .307 with four homers, 34 RBIs and 36 stolen bases at Salem.

RHP Craig Kimbrel had a streak of 17 straight scoreless outings at Fenway Park snapped Monday when he allowed two runs in the 10th inning. The streak covered 16 2/3 innings and opponents were 4-for-53 with 26 strikeouts and four walks over that span. Kimbrel's trouble started when he walked Avisail Garcia to start the 10th.

RHP Steven Wright turned in another outstanding effort Monday, but to no avail. He allowed only an unearned run over nine innings, lowering his American League-leading ERA to 2.01. He has allowed seven earned runs in his last six games, none in three of the last four. "The way Steven Wright pitched tonight, just an outstanding game on his part once again," said manager John Farrell.

LF Brock Holt, out with a concussion, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday night and will be there at least through the week. When he returns, he will either platoon in left field with Chris Young of go back to the utility role he handled so well. The Red Sox have been pleased with the everyday play of Chris Young in left field.

LF Rusney Castillo, a big-ticket import from Cuba, made it through waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster. "Roster spots are valuable. You make decisions all the time on who you think will get claimed or who will not get claimed at particular times," said club president Dave Dombrowski. "We felt that at this time he would make it through." The Red Sox are looking for Castillo to develop his offensive game. "He needs to play every day," said Dombrowski. "We hope that he does put it together."

DH David Ortiz played in his 1,865th game with the Red Sox Monday, tying him with Bobby Doerr for fifth most in franchise history. He also extended his home hitting streak to 15 games by dropping a fly ball into short left field with two out in the 10th. His first time up, Ortiz bunted against the shift, but was thrown out by Miguel Gonzalez.

RHP Clay Buchholz returns to the Red Sox rotation to take on Chris Sale and the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series on Tuesday night. Demoted to the bullpen after his May 26 start, Buchholz has lowered his ERA from 6.35 to 5.86 in five relief appearances, not allowing a run in the last three. He pitched three innings, yielded two hits and struck out four against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday. In his last four starts, Buchholz pitched 22 innings, allowing 25 hits, 18 earned runs and six homers. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in his last five starts against Chicago -- four of them quality starts. Buchholz's return was aided by the ineffectiveness of other starters. "We need more consistency out of those two (4-5) slots," manager John Farrell said. "We fully believe that the talent is (there)."