INF/OF Brock Holt (concussion) began a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles while starting in left field and playing five innings. Holt has been on the disabled list since May 20.

RF Mookie Betts drove in Boston's only run Tuesday night on a third-inning sacrifice fly. "It's definitely frustrating," Betts said of the Red Sox's recent offensive woes -- they've scored two runs or fewer in four straight games. "We're not scoring five or six like we usually do, but honestly I feel like we've been hitting the ball well." Betts went 0-for-3 on Tuesday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez seeks to regain the form he began his major league career with last season in Wednesday's start against the White Sox. Rodriguez (1-2, 6.97 ERA) has allowed four or more earned runs in each of his last three starts, lasting fewer than 5 2/3 innings in each outing. The 23-year-old southpaw has never faced Chicago and surrendered five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks while fanning five in a 5-1 loss against Baltimore last Thursday.

DH David Ortiz did not start against ace lefty Chris Sale on Tuesday, with Hanley Ramirez filling in as the designated hitter. However, Ortiz entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning -- giving him 1,866 games with the Red Sox, passing Bobby Doerr for fifth-most in franchise history. The retiring 40-year-old slugger also leads his position in American League All-Star fan balloting with 2,612,215 votes.

1B Hanley Ramirez started at designated hitter Tuesday, as David Ortiz sat against lefty ace Chris Sale. Ramirez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is now batting .265 this season.

RHP Clay Buchholz didn't wait long to implode upon his return to the Red Sox's rotation. Buchholz gave up a leadoff homer to Tim Anderson on the first pitch of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox, and wound up giving up another homer and three runs total on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings. "Somebody jumps up on you first pitch of the game, there's not a whole lot you can do about it," Buchholz said. "(Anderson) put a good swing on it." Buchholz (3-7) lost his starting job May 26 after giving up six runs in an 8-2 loss against Colorado and had made five relief appearances since.