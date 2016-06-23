3B Travis Shaw left the game after three innings because of a right shin contusion. Shaw, who fouled a ball off his right ankle Tuesday night (though he finished the game) had already made an error and collected a single in the first three innings Wednesday. The hit allowed Shaw to reach base at least once in all nine games of the current homestand (9-for-25, .360), but the injury puts his streak of 125 consecutive games in jeopardy. It is the longest Red Sox streak since Dustin Pedroia played in 148 in a row in 2011-12.

LF Brock Holt rested Wednesday after playing two days on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. That was planned, but Boston manager John Farrell said Holt still isn't symptom-free from his concussion and that he will be monitored.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who came into the game leading the American League with a .387 average with runners in scoring position, drilled a two-run, bases-loaded single off the left field wall to tie the game 2-2 in the third inning. He finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and his .351 average tops the AL.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez remains winless in four starts after going six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) Wednesday against Chicago. He surrendered a 4-2 lead when Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth inning. He struck out seven and walked two.

1B Hanley Ramirez, who hasn't been producing out of the fifth or fourth spots in the order, was dropped to seventh for Wednesday night's game. Manager John Farrell said it was a matter of Ramirez working on timing issues, as Ramirez had one home run since May 10. On Wednesday night, Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a solo homer. He also took strikes two and three to fan on three pitches with two on in the second inning, and he banged into a double play to end Boston's four-run fourth.

RHP Rick Porcello, who won his last start after four consecutive no-decisions, looks for his ninth win of the year when he concludes the series against the White Sox on Thursday. Porcello, who beat the Mariners earlier on the homestand, is 6-0 in six starts at Fenway Park this season -- making him the 10th Red Sox pitcher since 1913 to win his first six starts of a season at Fenway. He is 10-8 with a 4.09 ERA against the White Sox, much of that coming when he was in the same division with the Tigers.

C Ryan Hanigan, out with a neck injury, went through a workout Wednesday. The hope is that he can begin a rehab assignment as early as Thursday.

RHP Koji Uehara gave up two home runs in the eighth inning and took his third loss of the season Wednesday. He has allowed five homers in 28 games this season after giving up three in 43 outings in 2015.