LF Blake Swihart, on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain, is now out of the walking boot but there is still no sign of when he might be back.

3B Travis Shaw was out of the lineup with a right shin contusion, threatening his consecutive-games streak. But he pinch hit a long sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and then stayed in the game and played left field. He has now appeared in 126 straight games, the longest Red Sox streak since Dustin Pedroia played in 148 in a row bridging the 2011 and '12 seasons.

SS Xander Bogaerts' 50th RBI of the season won the game for the Red Sox in the 10th inning. It was his fourth career walk-off hit, his first of the season. He leads the major leagues with 106 hits and 33 multi-hit games and is batting .351 -- MVP numbers.

LF Chris Young was helped off the field in the second inning Thursday with a right hamstring strain suffered while rounding first base and was placed on the disabled list after the game. He has been the regular left fielder with both Brock Holt and Blake Swihart on the disabled list and was injured after lining a single off the left field wall against James Shields.

RHP Rick Porcello got off to a rocky start, his own inability to snare a grounder to the right of the mound and wild pitch leading to two White Sox runs in the first inning Thursday. Things didn't get too much better as he allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings before being bailed out by his teammates with a big sixth inning. He is 1-0 with five no-decisions in his last six starts.

LHP David Price, who ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Seattle Mariners last Sunday, faces the Rangers in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas on Friday night. He is looking for his ninth win and ninth straight quality starts -- and he has a 2.47 ERA over those eight starts. He has struggled against the Rangers, going 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in the regular season and 1-3 with a 5.52 in five playoff starts against Texas. He is 3-2 with a 6.54 ERA in Arlington, his highest regular season ERA in any ballpark. Elvin Andrus is 10-for-25, Adrian Beltre 10-for-33 with two homers and Shin-Soo Chu 6-for-19 against Price, while Prince Fielder is just 2-for-12 -- all numbers regular season.

C Ryan Hanigan (neck strain) went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his first rehab game for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He was limited to playing designated hitter -- catching will come as he builds strength.