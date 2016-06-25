OF Bryce Brentz was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and started for the Red Sox in left field. It was the first major league game for Brentz since he played nine games for Boston during the 2014 season. Brentz singled in the fourth inning and went 1-for-4.

OF Mookie Betts made some history with his game-tying homer Friday. It was his first career game-tying or go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later. Betts felt like he hit the ball well enough to get out of Globe Life Park and wouldn’t have been happy if it didn’t clear the fence. “That one was one of the ones I figured was going out,” Betts said. “If it didn‘t, I would have probably cried.”

1B Hanley Ramirez continues to have success in Arlington. Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Friday and is hitting .387 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in eight games at Globe Life Park. He has multi-hit games in five of the eight outings.

OF Chris Young was put on the 15-day disabled list after straining his right hamstring in Thursday’s game. Young was hitting .277 before going down with a Grade 1 strain. “I think when we first saw the injury take place yesterday, I think we feared even worse than what’s taken place,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “So if there is some encouraging news with this, his range of motion is not too bad at this point. There’s clearly a strain in the hamstring, but hopefully this is on the shorter end than what we saw while he was laying on the ground yesterday.”

LHP David Price continued his career struggle against the Rangers in Texas. He allowed a season high 12 hits in 2 1/3 innings and was tagged for six runs. It was the shortest outing of the season for Price, who is 3-2 for his career in Arlington with a 7.68 ERA. “I‘m definitely comfortable here, I just haven’t thrown the baseball,” Price said. “This (Texas) is a good-hitting team. They hit lefties extremely well as well. So I’ve just got to come out and throw the baseball better against these guys.”