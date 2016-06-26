RHP William Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for relief help. Cuevas pitched in one game for the Red Sox in April.

RHP William Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to give Boston another bullpen arm. Cuevas pitched in one game for Boston April 21 and has been a starter for Pawtucket, going 4-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 12 starts. Cuevas came on in the seventh Saturday and didn't allow a run in 1 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out two while giving up one hit.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for RHP William Cuevas. Marrero has had two stints with the Red Sox, going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts in his most recent stay.

RHP Steven Wright allowed a season-high eight runs in his 4 2/3 innings Saturday, but only three of them were earned. Wright, who came into the game with an American League-best 2.01 ERA, left with a 2.18 mark. Wright hadn't allowed more than five runs in any of his starts, with that one coming in a 7-6 loss to Houston on May 13. The three earned runs he allowed also matched the second most he's allowed this season. All five of the runs he gave up to Houston were earned. "I had a tough time throwing the knuckleball for a strike," Wright said. "I felt like I couldn't throw a good one over the plate, so I had to rely a lot on my fastball. When I do that, it's usually not going to be a good day for me."

RF Mookie Betts went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak against American League West teams to 20 games. Betts isn't just terrorizing the West though. In his last 25 games he's hitting .336 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. His average has gone from .269 to .292 in that stretch.

DH David Ortiz was honored by the Rangers in a pregame ceremony. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre presented Ortiz with pair of cowboy boots and a belt buckle.

1B Hanley Ramirez continued his hot hitting in Arlington. Ramirez homered in the second inning to give him six home runs in nine career games at Globe Life Park. Ramirez finished 2-for-4 and now has 11 runs scored and 13 RBIs at the park. He's had multi-hit games in five of the nine games.