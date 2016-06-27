OF Bryce Brentz made the most of the series in Texas after being promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Brentz hit his first career homer in the sixth inning Sunday. He had hits in each of the three games and went 4-for-11 in his first big-league action since 2014. He already has plans for the home-run ball. “My dad’s got a place,” Brentz said. “Maybe give it to him.”

RF Mookie Betts now has a 14-game road hitting streak as he’s 24-for-63 in that stretch away from Fenway Park. Betts also has a 21-game hitting streak against teams in the American League West.

DH David Ortiz (heel/ankle) was out of the Red Sox starting lineup Sunday after discussing the matter with Boston’s trainers. “We’ve had to manage his heels and ankles and feet situation,” manager John Farrell said. “It’s a recommendation to have the day off. We hope and anticipate he’s there, ready for all three games in Tampa (starting Monday).” Ortiz did give fans who came to see him some satisfaction as he pinch hit in the eighth and picked up an RBI single.

RHP Clay Buchholz is now 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in his four career starts at Globe Life Park. Buchholz was done in by a first inning in which he gave up three runs before retiring a batter. Buchholz, who was making just his second start since a stint in the bullpen, feels like he made progress as the game went on. “I got a couple double plays, a strike-‘em-out, throw-‘em-out and they started hitting balls at guys instead of finding holes,” Buchholz said. “Probably the balls that were hit hardest were a couple of outs, and then Prince’s (Fielder) home run.”