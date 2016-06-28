3B Marco Hernandez had a big game out of the No. 9 hole, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, though he did have a fielding error at third. Hernandez raised his season average to .300 -- some of Boston’s biggest hits came from their least experienced bats on Monday.

RHP William Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket before Monday’s game to make room for INF Mike Miller. He had a 3.60 ERA and 0-1 record in three appearances, most recently recalled on Saturday.

2B Mike Miller was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and made his major league debut as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. He batted in the ninth inning and grounded out to shortstop.

LB Bryce Brentz went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, continuing his promising start. He has six hits in his first four games, including a home run in Sunday’s loss to the Rangers. The Red Sox have struggled to replace Brock Holt in left, but as Holt prepares to return from the DL, Brentz is making a case to stay in the majors.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez struggled Monday, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits in just 2.2 innings. It’s his shortest outing of the season -- his ERA has ballooned to 8.59 on the season. Six of the first eight batters he faced got hits in a five-run first inning.