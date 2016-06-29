3B Travis Shaw had a huge game with five RBIs, including his first home run in a month, along with a two-run double and a two-run single. He said his bat has been improving of late even if the results haven't, and Tuesday's outburst is a promising step to getting a key bat back swinging for Boston.

RHP Pat Light was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket but did not play in Tuesday's game. He'll provide bullpen help, which the Red Sox need more than starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who was optioned down. Light, 25, was 0-1 with five saves and a 2.05 ERA in 20 relief outings for Pawtucket. He allowed two runs in one inning in his debut for Boston on April 26 at Atlanta.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after giving up 11 hits and nine earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in taking the loss Monday at Tampa Bay. He has struggled to produce consistent results, and his future in the Red Sox rotation remains to be seen based on recent starts. In six major league starts this year, he is 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA.

1B Hanley Ramirez reached base five times in Tuesday's win, with two singles and three walks, extending many innings in an 8-2 win. Ramirez scored from first on a double by Jackie Bradley in the seventh, helping put a close game away.

RHP Rick Porcello came through with a quality start, striking out eight and holding the Rays to one run in six innings to pick up his ninth win of the year. Manager John Farrell praised his consistency this season, as Porcello regularly goes six innings and keeps Boston in position to win games when other starters haven't.

RHP Koji Uehara bounced back with an efficient, perfect eighth inning Tuesday. A night after five Boston relievers all needed at least 17 pitches for their inning, he needed only 11, throwing eight strikes and helping close out an easy win for the Red Sox.