INF Mike Miller was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Miller is 0-for-1 in his lone appearance for Boston this year.

RHP Steven Wright, coming off his worst outing of the season, saw his ERA jump from 2.08 to 2.42 on one pitch in the sixth inning at Fenway Park on Friday night. He blanked the Angels on six hits through five but loaded the bases on a double, a hit batter and a walk with no outs in the sixth. C.J. Cron then drilled a grand slam, and Wright was done for the night, falling out of the American League ERA lead. Wright worked long enough to pick up his ninth win of the season.

LF Brock Holt (concussion) returned for the Red Sox for Firday night’s game against the Angels.

UT Brock Holt, one of six Red Sox to play left field this season, returned Friday night after spending six weeks on the disabled list with a concussion. He struck out his first time up but then ripped a pair of doubles before striking out again. He also threw C.J. Cron out trying for a double in the fourth inning, his fourth outfield assist this season -- all at home.

DH David Ortiz’s homer broke a tie with Ted Williams, Frank Thomas and Willie McCovey and moved him into 19th place all time at 522.

1B Hanley Ramirez, who pulled a side muscle on a swing Wednesday, was not in the original lineup Friday but manager John Farrell called him a “game-time decision.” He didn’t play.

RHP Clay Buchholz, holding on to his spot in the Red Sox rotation because there really hasn’t been anyone to take his place, goes against the Angels in the second game of the weekend series on Saturday night. In his two starts since returning from bullpen exile, Buchholz is 0-2, allowing 11 hits, three homers and seven earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. He is 6-4 with a 4.83 ERA lifetime against the Angels.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA in three games, two starts, with the Red Sox earlier this season, will come up from Triple-A Pawtucket to pitch the series finale against the Angels on Sunday. Next Thursday’s off day will permit the Red Sox to need a fifth starter just this once before the All-Star break. O‘Sullivan is 6-2 with a 2.67 ERA at Pawtucket.