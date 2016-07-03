LF Ryan LaMarre came on to pitch the ninth inning in the horrible loss. He gave up two hits, but worked a scoreless inning as the Red Sox' first position player to pitch in a game this season. The left-hander's top speed was 78 mph as he became the first Red Sox position player to pitch since Mike Carp did it on April 25, 2014.

RHP Joe Kelly, rehabbing a groin injury in a season that also included right shoulder impingement, will return to the Red Sox as a reliever after the All-Star break. "He'd come back as a reliever and not a starter," manager John Farrell said Saturday, noting Kelly would add "a power arm" to the bullpen and that the pitcher understood that was his ticket back. Kelly made 30 regular season relief appearances and seven more in the playoffs when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals.

LF Brock Holt got a planned night off after returning from a concussion and playing the entire game on Friday night -- and stroking a pair of doubles and throwing a runner out at second base. Holt is still dealing with some symptoms but manager John Farrell said, "Overall, he came out of last night in very good shape."

RF Mookie Betts stroked his 17th homer and two doubles and became the third hitter in franchise history to reach 70 runs, 100 hits and 15 homers before the All-Star break. Wade Boggs did it in 1987 and Manny Ramirez in 2003. He has a 23-game hitting streak against AL West opposition, batting .389 with 25 runs and 23 RBIs over that span. His 35 multi-hit games lead the major leagues.

1B Hanley Ramirez passed his pregame tests and was back after missing a game with right side soreness. He was perfect at the plate with a single, double and walk in three plate appearances and his 12-for-31 with six walks in his last nine games.

RHP Clay Buchholz, looking to avoid a bad inning at the start, retired the first two batters Saturday night, but Mike Trout doubled and Albert Pujols drilled a two-run homer. The boos started there, continued when C.J. Cron took him deep in the fourth and were loudest when he was knocked from the game in a five-run fifth. His 1.90 homers per nine innings is the second-highest Red Sox total ever before the All-Star break. He also fell to 3-9, 1-6 at home, and was booed off the mound, saying later it was his worst game of the year because only three of the six runs he allowed were earned.

RHP Sean O'Sullivan, one of nine starters used by the Red Sox this season, is coming up from Pawtucket to pitch Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. O'Sullivan, 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA in three games, two starts, with the Red Sox earlier this season, got the nod over former Independent League pitcher Aaron Wilkerson, who is 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Pawtucket. O'Sullivan is a former Angel.