RHP Pat Light was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. In two appearances for the Red Sox, he gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 2 2/3 innings.

INF Mike Miller, optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, was outrighted to the same club on Saturday. Miller went 0-for-1 in his lone appearance for Boston this year.

RHP Shaun Anderson signed with the Red Sox on Sunday and was assigned to short-season Class A Lowell. The team's third-round pick in last month's draft was 3-0 with a 0.97 ERA and 13 saves in 36 appearances with the University of Florida this season.

C Sandy Leon had a career-high three RBIs on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double. Leon has reached base in 11 of his 14 games this season and is batting .457 (16-for-35) in 2016.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. might be heating up again, as he has recorded multiple hits in four of his past eight games after a 2-for-5 outing Sunday. He is batting .295 (82-for-278) this year.

RF Mookie Betts is only the third player in Red Sox history to record at least 100 hits, 70 runs and 15 home runs before the All-Star break, joining Wade Boggs (1987) and Manny Ramirez (2003). Betts went 1-for-5 on Sunday.

DH David Ortiz drove an RBI double into the center field triangle to spark a seven-run fifth inning Sunday, and it tied him with Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski for 12th on the majors' all-time extra-base-hits list with 1,157. Ortiz was 1-for-3.

1B Hanley Ramirez had his sixth three-hit game of the season Sunday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ramirez is batting .417 (15-for-36) with three homers and eight RBIs over his past 10 games.

RHP Rick Porcello toes the rubber in Monday's series opener against Texas. Porcello (9-2, 3.78 ERA) pitched six one-run innings in his last start Tuesday at Tampa Bay, allowing five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in a win. He is 4-4 with a 5.86 ERA in eight starts against the Rangers.

RHP Sean O'Sullivan gave the Red Sox a much needed strong start Sunday, departing to a standing ovation two batters into the sixth inning after throwing five scoreless frames. "That was one of the highlights of my career for sure," O'Sullivan said of the ovation. All told, O'Sullivan (2-0) was charged with three runs, and gave up four hits and three walks with two strikeouts.