RHP Craig Kimbrel was named an American League All-Star, marking his fifth career selection and the fifth in six seasons. Kimbrel, acquired from San Diego over the offseason, didn't live up to his All-Star billing Tuesday night, giving up four runs on three hits -- including a three-run homer -- while failing to record an out. "In 12 pitches, a lot happened," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Kimbrel, whose ERA ballooned to 3.66. It was 2.53 entering the night.

RHP Steven Wright was named an American League All-Star, marking his first career selection. The knuckleballer is 9-5 with a staff-leading 2.42 ERA in 16 starts. Wright starts Wednesday's series finale against Texas, a team he is 0-2 against with 5.23 ERA in two starts -- including a June 25 start in Arlington during which he allowed a season-worst eight runs (three earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was named an American League All-Star starter, marking his first career selection. Bradley had the majors' longest hitting streak this season at 29 games and is batting .293/.378/.551 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs after hitting a solo shot Tuesday.

SS Xander Bogaerts was named an American League All-Star starter, marking his first career selection. Bogaerts ranks second in the majors with 114 hits and is batting .332 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs.

RHP Brandon Workman (Tommy John surgery in June 2015) began a rehab assignment with the Red Sox's rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate on Tuesday. He allowed one run on two hits in two innings with three strikeouts. Workman hasn't pitched in the majors since Sept. 18, 2014. He is 7-13 with a 5.11 ERA in 39 career major league appearances (18 starts).

RF Mookie Betts was named an American League All-Star starter, marking his first career selection. Betts ranks second in the majors in runs (71) and is tied for third in hits (110). He is batting .298 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs.

DH David Ortiz was named an American League All-Star starter, marking his 10th career selection. Ortiz has a .337 batting average, 19 home runs and 66 RBIs. Ortiz also has 34 doubles, the most ever by a Red Sox player before the All-Star break. The major league record for the most doubles in a season by a player age 40 or older is held by Sam Rice (35 in 1930). Ortiz plans to retire after this season.

2B Dustin Pedroia is one of five American League candidates for the "Final Vote" to make the roster for next Tuesday's All-Star Game in San Diego. It would be the fifth All-Star appearance for Pedroia, who is batting .308 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs.

1B/OF Chris Marrero will participate in the Triple-A Home Run Derby. He leads Triple-A Pawtucket with 14 home runs, and he has seven hits in his past two games.

LHP David Price lasted eight innings against Texas and struck out 10 but was a hard-luck loser as his three runs, eight hits and a walk proved beatable. It was Price's eighth game with eight or more strikeouts this season, tied for the major league lead. "I'm tired of this," Price said after taking his fifth loss in his past seven starts. "It's not me. I've got to get better." Price (8-6) got Ian Desmond to strike out swinging leading off the fifth, marking his 1,500th career strikeout.

C Ryan Hanigan was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after missing 26 games with a neck strain. Christian Vazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Hanigan, who is batting .186 with 10 RBIs.