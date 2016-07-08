OF Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment by Boston to open up a 40-man roster spot for INF Aaron Hill, who was acquired from Milwaukee. LaMarre was 0-for-5 in five games for the Red Sox this year.

INF Aaron Hill was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday for two minor leaguers plus cash. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson and second baseman Wendell Rijo were the prospects acquired by Milwaukee. Hill, 34, was batting .283 with eight homers and 29 RBIs for the Brewers. He can play both second base and third base. Hill has a career batting average of .269 with 159 homers since reaching the majors in 2005. He has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks.