INF Sean Coyle was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday.

3B Travis Shaw, who fouled a ball off his left foot Wednesday night (x-rays were negative) still had swelling and discoloration and didn't start Friday but was available for pinch hitting -- and had to play first base in the ninth inning after Ramirez was injured.

INF/OF Michael Martinez was acquired from the Cleveland Indians for cash consideration. He had been designated for assignment by the Indians on Saturday, after going 17-for-60 (.283) this season. The 33-year-old Martinez will be playing for his fourth team. "As we looked at ways to improve the roster, improve the bench, versatility is one thing we wanted to maintain," Farrell said. "Michael obviously gives you that with the ability to play three infield positions. He's played all three outfield positions. He's a guy that can run, switch-hit. Hits better from the left side of the plate. Having a solid year prior (17-foor-60) to the roster move over in Cleveland. Again, to preserve the flexibility is where he wanted to add to this club as well."

INF Michael Martinez has been traded to Boston for cash. Martinez was designated for assignment on July 2. Manager Terry Francona said Martinez fell victim to the fallout from the Indians' 19-inning game in Toronto on July 1, which left the club short on pitchers. "That game put us in a bind," Francona said. "Nobody is happy losing (Martinez)."

LF Bryce Brentz replaced Brock Holt as a runner, scored a run and then singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning -- and then singled to help build an insurance run in the eighth.

LF Brock Holt left the game with a left ankle sprain after sliding into second base. Holt, who recently returned from a six-week absence with a concussion, stole second in the fourth inning -- and his left foot caught on the bag as he continued his slide, his left bending under him. He was able to walk off the field, but was clearly favoring the leg. X-rays were negative and he will be re-evaluated Saturday, manager John Farrell calling it a Grade 1 sprain, the least severe.

RF Mookie Betts, who said he turned down an offer to be in the Home Run Derby, had a single, a walk and two stolen bases Friday night. Betts, who started the weekend with 18 home runs, said, "I wasn't ever going to participate in the Home Run Derby. I don't know why the ball goes over the fence, but it does. How? Why? I have no idea how it does, but for me to go out there and try and do it on purpose I would mess myself up."

DH David Ortiz hit his 21st homer of the season leading off the fourth inning. It was his 56th extra base hit of the season, tying his club record (2004) for most by the All-Star break. His 524th homer, all in the American League, tied Jimmie Foxx for seventh place in all-time AL home runs. He leads the majors in extra base hits, RBIs (45), on-base percentage (.472), slugging percentage (.759) and OPS (1.231)in home games.

1B Hanley Ramirez left the game after the eighth inning with a left shin contusion after fouling a ball off his leg -- for the second straight game -- in the eighth. He finished the at-bat, a strikeout to cap a 1-for-3 night with a walk, but didn't finish. Ramirez is hitting .408 with nine RBIs, 12 runs scored and 11 walks while hitting in 13 of his last 14 games. He also swiped his seventh base of the season. Ramirez said after the game he will try to play Saturday.

3B Aaron Hill, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for two minor leaguers on Thursday, played Friday night and delivered a pair of run-scoring singles. "We felt to balance out our roster, give us maybe to better equip and match up against left-handers, we felt like we needed a right-handed bat on the infield," manager John Farrell said before Friday night's game. "Aaron Hill is a veteran guy that's done it for a number of years. There's some familiarity back to Toronto days, but (we're) fortunate to be able to add a veteran like Aaron to this lineup." Hill was hitting .283 with eight homers in 78 games with Milwaukee this season.

RHP Rick Porcello, 7-0 in eight starts at Fenway Park this season, goes for his team-leading 11th win of the year when he faces the Rays in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. One of three pitchers in baseball undefeated in his first eight starts of the season, Porcello is already 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against Tampa Bay this season. He is 4-0 with five no-decision since his last loss, on May 17. His seven straight quality starts against the Rays is the longest such active streak in the major leagues.

RHP Brad Ziegler was traded Friday to the Boston Red Sox for two prospects.

RHP Sean O'Sullivan, making his second start since returning from Pawtucket, allowed four runs on seven hits and didn't get a decision on Friday night -- twice failing to hold two-run leads. "It wasn't great," he said of his outing. "It started out pretty good...I was pretty disappointed with tonight's outing. But our relievers stepped up huge and our offense pulled it through." The Red Sox are 4-0 in his four starts.