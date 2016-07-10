LF/C Blake Swihart (left ankle sprain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. Swihart, batting .258/.365/.355 with five RBIs in 19 games this season, has missed 29 games and last played June 4.

INF Marco Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. The 23-year-old has hit .294/.367/.386 with a home run and five RBIs in 29 major league games this season.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. Ramirez is 0-0 with a 6.55 ERA in 17 games with the Red Sox this season.

RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday and will undergo surgery Monday. Kimbrel sustained the injury while catching fly balls in the outfield during batting practice Friday. "Honestly, this is an anomaly," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We can't put guys in bubbles and you get a little bit of a change in direction and this is what happens." The All-Star closer is expected to miss 3-6 weeks, and newly acquired RHP Brad Ziegler and RHP Koji Uehara will share the closer role until Kimbrel's return. Kimbrel is 1-3 with a 3.55 ERA and 17 saves this year.

INF/OF Michael Martinez was added to the 25-man roster after being acquired from Cleveland on Friday. Martinez is batting .283/.306/.383 with a home run and three RBIs in 32 games this season with the Indians.

INF/OF Brock Holt (left ankle sprain) is day to day and won't play again until after the All-Star break but is not expected to land on the disabled list. "He came in today better than we anticipated based on what took place on the field," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He's walking around a little bit more normally." Holt, batting .258/.327/.402 with four home runs and 22 RBIs this season, missed 37 games recovering form a mild concussion before being reinstated last Friday.

SS Xander Bogaerts launched his 10th home run of the season on Saturday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Bogaerts has reached base in 20 consecutive games -- the second-longestt active streak in the American League. His 10 homers and 55 RBIs before the All-Star break are the most by a Boston shortstop since Nomar Garciaparra's 13 and 60 in 2003.

RHP Brandon Workman (Tommy John surgery recovery) departed Friday's rehab appearance for Class A Lowell with a left oblique strain. "An unfortunate temporary injury on his part," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Workman, who took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned), two hits and two walks while failing to get an out Friday. Workman hasn't pitched since Sept. 18. 2014.

1B Hanley Ramirez (left shin contusion) was not in the starting lineup Saturday after fouling a ball off a foot for the second straight game Friday. Ramirez, batting .288/.367/.435 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs through 81 games, was available to pinch hit -- although he remained on the bench.

2B Dustin Pedroia stayed hot at the plate Saturday, ripping a two-run single that gave him 12 hits in his last 13 games. It was Pedroia's third multi-RBI game of the homestand and his second against Tampa Bay this season.

RHP Rick Porcello improved to 8-0 in nine starts at Fenway Park this season, holding Tampa Bay to one run, six hits and no walks while striking out five in seven innings on Saturday. "That's what our job is," Porcello said. "It's to be consistent, give us a chance to win every time out, and I take pride in doing my job." He improved to 11-2 with a 3.66 ERA through 18 starts this year.

LHP David Price faces his former team, Tampa Bay, for the third time this season on Sunday. Price (8-6, 4.64 ERA) is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA against the Rays this season, including a season-worst eight-run debacle on April 21. On June 29 against Tampa Bay, Price performed better but still below average, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out 10 in a 6 1/3-inning loss. Price is tied for first in the American League in strikeouts (130). He has back-to-back 10-strikeout games and owns a league-high six double-digit strikeout performances. Curt Casali is 6-for-11 with three homers and five RBIs against Price, who is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA in five starts against Tampa Bay.

RHP Brad Ziegler was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday morning, with Boston sending back RHP Jose Almonte and 2B Luis Alejandro Basabe. Ziegler, who was the Diamondbacks' closer, is 2-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 18 saves this season. Ziegler will share the closer role with RHP Koji Uehara until RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) returns. Kimbrel will undergo surgery on Monday and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

RHP Junichi Tazawa (shoulder tightness) is day to day and won't play pitch until after the All-Star break but isn't expected to land on the disabled list. "He's going through some treatment," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "They haven't indicated there's the need for a MRI at this point." Tazawa last pitched Sunday and is 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 35 appearances.

RHP Koji Uehara assumed the closer role after Craig Kimbrel sustained a left knee medial meniscus tear Friday. "Koji's our closer, and days when he's not going to be available we've got Brad to turn to," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Brad Ziegler, who the team acquired from Arizona on Saturday. Uehara, who compiled 72 saves as the Red Sox's primary closer from 2013 to 2015, pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts on Saturday and is 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA and three saves in 36 appearances this season.

LHP Sean O'Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. "Something he's been battling for some time, and he needs some downtime to recover from this," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. O'Sullivan is 2-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five games (four starts) with Boston this season.