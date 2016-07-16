RHP Noe Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Friday when the Red Sox recalled LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from Pawtucket. Ramirez has a 6.55 ERA in 17 games with the Red Sox.

LHP Jason Groome, who was Boston's first-round pick at No. 12 in this year's amateur draft, officially signed with the team. He attended New Jersey's Barnegat High School and was considered a possible top overall pick before slipping to the Red Sox. He will begin his professional career with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox in Florida. "He adds a lot of promise, even at the lower levels right now," manager John Farrell said. "The basic advice was he's about to set off on a journey, and if he treats it with respect, it will treat him with the same in return."

RHP Steven Wright retired the first 14 hitters he faced Friday night and allowed three runs and three hits in six innings. All of the runs were allowed in the sixth inning but unlike some recent outings when he faltered around the sixth, Wright stuck with his knuckleball. He improved to 11-5 and estimated he threw five to six fastballs out of the 77 pitches on Friday.

LF Brock Holt returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a sprained left ankle and was 1-for-3. He was injured last Friday sliding into second base and did a full workout consisting of making throws ahead of Friday's game.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Friday and is slated to start Saturday's game in New York. He was originally slotted in for Friday but the Red Sox decided to go with RHP Steven Wright instead. Rodriguez is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees. He also is 0-3 with a 10.03 ERA in his last five outings and was optioned to the minors June 27 after allowing nine runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings vs. Tampa Bay.

1B Hanley Ramirez was in the lineup Friday night after missing the previous three games with a left shin contusion. He was initially injured last Friday against Tampa Bay when he fouled a ball of his leg.

RHP Junichi Tazawa (right shoulder impingement) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session without difficultly and could return next week. Tazawa became the third Red Sox pitcher to go on the disabled list in the last week when the Boston placed him on the DL on Thursday. The move is retroactive to July 4, the day after his last outing. Tazawa has a 3.62 ERA in 35 outings this season but has posted a 7.11 mark in his last 14 outings.