RHP Williams Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Saturday's 5-2 win. Cuevas was called up Thursday for his third stint with the Red Sox.

C Sandy Leon recorded a career-high four RBIs Saturday, highlighting the most productive showing of his 95-game career with a massive three-run home run off LHP CC Sabathia. "It was a great swing off the bat," Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said. Bradley watched the ball sail out from third base. "It sounded good. It looked good and I'm glad Sandy hit it." Leon is hitting .458 (27-for-59) and has reached safely in 16 of the 20 games he has played this season.

LHP David Price can become the first Red Sox pitcher to get at least 10 strikeouts and allow only one walk in four straight starts Sunday night. Price has struck out 30 and issued three walks in his last 22 1/3 innings during his last three outings. Before Price, only RHP Pedro Martinez (Aug. 1999) and LHP Rich Hill had struck out at least 10 and walked one or less in three straight starts. Price is 14-8 with a 4.34 ERA in 33 outings against the New York Yankees and 8-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 17 appearances in New York.

RHP Clay Buchholz has a 2.89 ERA in six relief appearances and Red Sox manager John Farrell said he will be a multi-inning reliever for the time being. Farrell said he spoke with Buchholz on Friday about his role. Buchholz was originally removed from the rotation in late-May and returned to the rotation three weeks ago but has allowed 10 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. He has not pitched since working the first 4 1/3 innings of a 21-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on July 2 and due to that inactivity, Farrell said it is possible Buchholz could throw a simulated game during the team's off days next week.