LF/C Blake Swihart (left ankle sprain) is progressing through full baseball activities, but there is no timetable for his return. Red Sox manager John Farrell hinted that Swihart's return could come sooner rather than later while adding that he was unsure if the 24-year-old will see any more time behind the plate this season. He last played June 4.

LHP Drew Pomeranz makes his Red Sox debut on Wednesday against San Francisco. Pomeranz, acquired from San Diego last Thursday, is 1-4 with a 4.54 ERA in nine appearances against the Giants, including three starts with the Padres this year. "Pretty excited to go to Boston," he said. "It's a great city, great team. They want to win here, and I want to win too." The first-time All-Star is 8-7 with a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts this year.

INF/OF Brock Holt set a career high with his fifth home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the third inning. The former All-Star utility man is batting .385 (10-for-26) with two homers and four RBIs in seven games since being activated from the disabled list after sustaining a concussion. "Brock puts up a really quality at-bat, works a deep count and gets a fastball out over the plate for the solo home run," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

DH David Ortiz slugged a three-run homer on Tuesday, the 526th of the retiring 40-year-old slugger's career. Ortiz now trails Jimmie Foxx by eight homers for 18th place on MLB's career home runs list, and has 994 career extra-base hits with Boston. "Just want to keep on winning and keep on providing things to win ballgames," Ortiz said. "That's all that matters."

RHP Rick Porcello continued his Fenway Park dominance Tuesday, improving to 9-0 at Fenway Park this season. He tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The Red Sox are a perfect 10-0 in games that Porcello (12-2) has started at home. "I think more than anything Rick is just in a very comfortable place in this ballpark," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

RHP Junichi Tazawa (right shoulder impingement) threw all of his pitches during Tuesday's simulated game and is on track to return Friday as Boston hosts Minnesota.

RHP Koji Uehara was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a right pectoral strain. Uehara (2-3, 4.50 ERA) tossed just seven pitches in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's 4-0 victory over San Francisco before grasping his right arm. The 41-year-old native of Japan quickly summoned Red Sox manager John Farrell to the mound and promptly made his exit into the clubhouse. Boston, which is already without the services of closer Craig Kimbrel (knee), is expected to turn to recently acquired veteran right-hander Brad Ziegler to finish off games. The 36-year-old Ziegler (2-3, 2.61 ERA) notched 18 saves with Arizona this season before being traded to the Red Sox on July 9.