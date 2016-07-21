3B/1B Travis Shaw crushed his 11th homer of the season on Wednesday night. He unloaded on a 1-0 pitch that landed in the right field seats with one out in the second inning.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. He had no decisions and a 6.55 ERA in 11 relief apearances for Boston earlier this season. In 18 outings for Pawtucket, he was 1-3 with three saves and a 2.36 ERA.

RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) threw from 90 feet on flat ground before Wednesday's game. "He's feeling pretty darn good," Red Sox manager John Farrell said, adding that the next step is to have Kimbrel throw from 100-120 feet. Kimbrel, one of Boston's six All-Stars this year, hasn't pitched since July 6. He is 1-3 with a 3.55 ERA and 17 saves.

LHP Drew Pomeranz's debut with the Red Sox didn't exactly go as planned. The All-Star southpaw was yanked after three-plus innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Pomeranz was acquired from the San Diego Padres last Thursday. He was scheduled to face San Francisco at Petco Park last Sunday before the trade. "I faced these guys four times this year," Pomeranz said. "I was going along pretty good there through the first three. I made some bad fastball location pitches, and they made me pay for it."

1B Hanley Ramirez had his first career three-homer game on Wednesday, slugging three two-run bombs to finish with a career-high six RBIs. Ramirez had a chance at an MLB-record fourth homer in the eighth but grounded out and received an ovation from the fans. "They know that I'm working hard every day and giving everything that I've got on the field," Ramirez said, "and it's what I'm supposed to do."

RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. He underwent an MRI before the game. "It obviously confirms a strain; to what extent we're still getting our arms around that," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "This is a unique injury for a pitcher." Uehara exited Tuesday's game seven pitches into his outing in the ninth inning. RHP Brad Ziegler will serve as the closer in Uehara's absence and with RHP Craig Kimbrel also on the shelf. Uehara is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and six saves in 39 appearances.