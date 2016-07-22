C/LF Blake Swihart (left ankle sprain) has suffered a setback in his rehab. "As he's ramped up the intensity and the different cuts, his ankle is starting to talk back to him a little bit here," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Swihart was placed on the disabled list June 5 and transferred to the 60-day DL on July 9. He has not played since June 4.

RHP Dakota Smith signed a minor league contract with Boston on Thursday. Smith most recently pitched for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League, going 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 2016. He played collegiately at the University of Kansas as an outfielder, batting .280 with 12 home runs and 126 RBIs over 194 games with the Jayhawks. "He has a big league arm, and I wish him the very best in chasing his dream of becoming a big league pitcher," Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price said.

RHP Steven Wright nearly notched his fifth complete game of the season Thursday, tossing eight two-run innings while striking out a career-high-tying nine. Wright sat at 108 pitches through eight, but didn't come back out for the ninth. "My goal is just to go as deep as I can until they tell me I'm done," said Wright, who improved to 12-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 19 starts.

RF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 on Thursday for his major-league-leading 42nd multi-hit game of the year. It was Betts' 10th three-hit outing of the year, and he also slugged his 19th homer of the year to lead off the Boston first -- his sixth-career leadoff homer and his fourth of the season.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez hopes to keep the good times rolling in Friday's start against Minnesota. Rodriguez (2-3, 7.18 ERA) allowed one run on four hits and two walks with a strikeout in a seven-inning victory last Saturday against the Yankees in New York. The 23-year-old southpaw had been option to Triple-A Pawtucket to fix mechanical issues before returning to the rotation. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two career starts against the Twins, with Brian Dozier going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks against him.

DH David Ortiz recalled his time with Minnesota in The Players' Tribune. "My career didn't work out the way I planned with the Twins," Ortiz wrote Thursday, "but I don't have anything but love for the people there." Ortiz spent his first six seasons with the Twins.

DH David Ortiz slugged his 24th homer of the season, the most for a player 40 or older since Raul Ibanez hit 29 in 2013. His blast was a two-run shot and he added two more RBIs on the night to raise his season total to 79, the most for a player 40 or older since Edgar Martinez drove in 98 runs in 2003.

2B Dustin Pedroia was a perfect 5-for-5 on Thursday. He was the first Red Sox player to do so since his last five-hit game on June 24, 2010 at Colorado. It was the first five-hit performance at Fenway Park since Victor Martinez did so June 1, 2010. Pedroia raised his season batting average to .304.

RHP Clay Buchholz is "in a tough spot" and has been relegated to mop-up situations for the time being. "I don't want to say it's purgatory, but as far as baseball he's in a difficult spot," Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday about Buchholz (3-9, 5.91 ERA). Buchholz was used in Thursday's ninth inning with Boston ahead 13-2, and didn't give up a run -- although he allowed a runner to read third base. "I thought he was crisp, and a lot of strikes with multiple pitches," Farrell said. It was Buchholz's first game since a July 2 start.

RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral strain) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday. A Japanese media report said the 41-year-old right-hander would be out until September. Uehara sustained the injury in Tuesday's game and went on the 15-day disabled list the next day. Uehara is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and six saves in 39 games.