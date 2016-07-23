RHP Noe Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Ramirez has been up and down to Boston all season and did not pitch in his most recent stint in the big leagues, but is 0-0 with a 6.55 ERA in 11 appearances this season.

RF Mookie Betts exited Friday's game in the top of the fifth inning with right knee soreness and is day-to-day. "We wouldn't take any risks with Mookie certainly," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Betts led off the game with a solo blast, his 20th home run of the season. Betts also had a leadoff homer Thursday and has five this season and seven in his career. Betts was 1-for-2 before departing and is batting .307 with 63 RBIs in 94 games.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez pitched well in his second start back from a stint in the minors, but not well enough to win. Rodriguez (2-4) had a season-high eight strikeouts but took the loss after giving up two runs, six hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. Rodriguez was making his first start at Fenway since June 22 and second overall after a two-game stint with Triple-A Pawtucket to work on his mechanics. His ERA dropped from 7.18 to 6.70.

LHP David Price hopes his durability at Fenway Park continues in Saturday's start against Minnesota. Price (9-7, 4.36 ERA) is 6-3 with a 4.06 ERA at home this season, but has gone eight innings in four straight Fenway starts. He is 9-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 15 starts career against Minnesota. Brian Dozier is 6-for-31 lifetime against Price, but has two home runs, four RBIs and two walks.

RHP Junichi Tazawa was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing two hits on 18 pitches. Tazawa missed 12 games after landing on the DL on July 4 with a right shoulder impingement and hadn't pitched since July 3. Tazawa is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA over 36 appearances.

RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral strain) received a plasma-rich platelet injection Friday. "That is going to require a little bit of down time to recover from that," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Still it doesn't lend to a return date or really to put a ball back in his hand as of yet." Uehara, 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 39 games, went on the 15-day disabled list after exiting Wednesday's game seven pitches into his outing.