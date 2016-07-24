OF Andrew Benintendi made his first career start in left field Friday for Double-A Portland, a sign that his major league debut may not be far away. The 22-year-old and former first round pick in the 2015 amateur draft is rumored to be a candidate for a late-season call-up with the Red Sox. "The player is going to determine when he's most ready," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Benintendi was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs Friday. He's hitting .304 in 90 minor league games.

RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) will throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday. "He's feeling very good," Red Sox manager John Farrell said Saturday. Farrell wants Kimbrel to throw two bullpen sessions before the Red Sox's west coast trip, which begins next Thursday. Kimbrel could be "very close to a (simulated) game," Farrell added. Kimbrel went on the 15-day disabled list July 9 and last pitched July 6.

LHP Heath Hembree was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Saturday's game. The reliever gave up a run on a home run and three hits and had a strikeout in one-third of an inning in the 11-9 loss to Minnesota. His season ERA rose to 2.41.

RF Mookie Betts (right knee soreness) was not in the lineup Saturday after leaving Friday's game in the fifth inning. The move to hold Betts out was precautionary after an MRI exam revealed no major damage. "Structurally everything's fine," Betts said. "Just trying to get some fluid out." Red Sox manager John Farrell said Betts may be out a few days, but doesn't anticipate lingering effects. Betts, batting .307/.345/.534 with 20 homers and 63 RBIs in 94 games, was replaced by INF/OF Michael Martinez on Friday, who also started in right Saturday.

RHP Rick Porcello puts his undefeated streak at Fenway Park on the line Sunday against Minnesota. Porcello (12-2, 3.47 ERA) is 9-0 at home this season, and Boston has won each of Porcello's 10 starts at Fenway in 2016. He is 8-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 26 career starts against Minnesota -- his most against any opponent. He has already faced the Twins once this season, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a seven-inning no-decision June 12. Brian Dozier is 8-for-34 against Porcello, but has three homers and eight RBIs off of him.

LHP David Price couldn't make it through the sixth inning for the second straight start, giving up five runs on 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a 5 2/3-inning no-decision Saturday. Price departed 5 2/3 innings into his previous start against the Yankees in New York on Sunday. "I thought he was kind of flat in New York, and early on today that seemed to be the case," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral strain) could miss additional time after his recent platelet-rich plasma injection Friday, but Boston is hopeful he'll return this season. "We're hopeful of that," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Again, to give you a time frame, it's too early to tell." Farrell suggested Uehara caught a break because the injection was not into a ligament. "It's more the tolerance and it might depend on the area in which it's administered," Farrell said. "This is obviously mostly muscle." Uehara went on the 15-day disabled list July 20 and last pitched July 19.