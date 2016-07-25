3B Travis Shaw has had a knack for three-run homers this season, blasting his team-high fourth Sunday. Shaw now has four homers in July and has hit one in four of Boston's last five series. Three of Shaw's last four hits have been long balls.

RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) threw a bullpen session Sunday and will throw another before Boston begins its West Coast road trip Thursday. "Still the goal is to get two bullpens accomplished by Wednesday," Red Sox manager John Farrell said, "and that will clearly give us an updated, more specific direction on what's the next step." Kimbrel went on the 15-day disabled list July 9 and last pitched July 6.

LHP Drew Pomeranz hopes to bounce back from a poor showing in his Red Sox debut in Monday's start against Detroit. The All-Star southpaw gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over three innings in his Boston debut Tuesday against San Francisco. Pomeranz (8-7, 2.83 ERA) has never started against the Tigers, although he has made one relief appearance, nothing a scoreless innings. Justin Upton is 2-for-5 with two walks in his career against Pomeranz.

RHP Joe Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after Saturday's game. "We wanted a fresh arm, a guy that can go multiple innings," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Kelly hadn't pitched with the Red Sox since his June 1 start, when he allowed seven runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. He was optioned to Pawtucket after that game and made eight minor league appearances, pitching to a 3.29 ERA. His last five appearances between Pawtucket and Class A Lowell were scoreless outings. Kelly worked exclusively from the stretch and "simplified his attack plan" in the minors, Farrell said.

RF Mookie Betts (right knee soreness) was not in the lineup for the second straight game Sunday. "(He's) improved today, to the point of being potentially available late today," Red Sox manager Farrell said. Betts took some swings in the batting cage ahead of Sunday's game, and Farrell anticipates Betts returning to the lineup Monday against Detroit. Betts exited Friday's game against Minnesota in the fifth inning and hasn't played since.

DH David Ortiz (rest) was not in the lineup against his former team Sunday. Red Sox manager John Farrell told Ortiz about Sunday's off day ahead of Saturday's 3-for-3, two-RBI performance. "If mentally (he knows) where (his) breaks are coming, (he) can push a little bit more," Farrell said. "The dog days are here." 1B Hanley Ramirez was the designated hitter in Ortiz's absence. Ortiz went 6-for-12 with a home run and six RBIs in the first three games of the series against Minnesota.

1B Hanley Ramirez continues to mash home runs, blasting a three-run shot for the second straight game Sunday. Ramirez also had a three-run shot Saturday, and hit a trio of two-run homers Tuesday against San Francisco. "I've been guessing right and a little bit aggressive and not missing my pitch," said Ramirez, who has five home runs in his last five games and eight over his last 23, moving his season total to 13 (with 60 RBIs).

RHP Rick Porcello wasn't as sharp as usual Sunday, but his bats bailed him out en route to his 10th win at Fenway Park in 2016. Porcello is 10-0 at home this year, and Boston has won all 11 of his starts at Fenway. "Rick is in a very good place here in Fenway," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Porcello (13-2) tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and a walk while striking out eight. He hadn't surrendered five runs in a start since June 2 at Baltimore.