RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) threw a good and aggressive 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, and he could rejoin the team next week, according to manager John Farrell. "It didn't look like to the naked eye that he was favoring anything," Farrell said. "We had him throw on the main mound so we could get the pitch tracker on him and just make sure that his release point, arm angle, those types of things are consistent with getting back to activity." Kimbrel is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday, and Farrell said he could begin a rehab assignment this weekend -- possibly needing only one outing before returning to Boston. Kimbrel was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

LHP Drew Pomeranz fared better Monday than he did in his Boston debut last Wednesday, but wasn't good enough to get his first Red Sox win. Pomeranz (0-1) lasted six innings while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Tigers. "It was nice to get back in that five-day routine and get on a schedule somewhere and kind fall back into what I've been doing all year," Pomeranz said. The first-time All-Star went 8-7 in 17 starts with San Diego before the July 14 trade that sent him to Boston. "He pitched as we anticipated at the time of trade," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

RHP Joe Kelly made his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, giving up a run on two hits in an inning Monday. The flame-thrower consistently touched 100 miles per hour with his fastball. Kelly had not pitched in the major leagues since June 1.

RHP Steven Wright looks to put a roller coaster stretch of starts behind him Tuesday against Detroit. Wright (12-5, 2.67 ERA) permitted two and three runs respectively in his last two starts after allowing six, four, and eight in three prior. The knuckleballer allowed four runs on five hits in a 4 1/3-inning loss in his only previous start against the Tigers on July 25, 2015, with Nick Castellanos hitting a two-run double off of him.

RF Mookie Betts returned to the lineup Monday after missing two games with right knee soreness, and he went 0-for-5. Betts made a critical groundout with the bases loaded and the Red Sox down by two runs with two outs in the eighth inning to end the threat. Betts was pulled in the fifth inning Friday as a precaution and missed Boston's last two games against Minnesota.

1B Hanley Ramirez was selected the American League Player of the Week Monday after batting .333 (7-for-21) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in six games from July 18-24. Ramirez hit three two-run homers Wednesday against San Francisco and had three-run bombs Saturday and Sunday against Minnesota. It is Ramirez's third career weekly honor and first since 2009 with Miami. He is batting .282/.362/.459 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs in 90 games.

OF Chris Young (right hamstring strain) will travel with the team on its West Coast trip and will "hopefully" be close to starting a rehab assignment when the team returns, manager John Farrell said.

RHP Clay Buchholz may not be returning to Boston's rotation anytime soon, but the beleaguered veteran is a good backup plan in the event of an injury. "Right now he's in our 'pen and protecting us as we go forward with the five starters," Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told WEEI.com. "He's a real good protection for us." Buchholz (3-9, 6.10 ERA) last pitched Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts in an inning of relief.

C Ryan Hanigan (flu-like symptoms) was a late scratch from the lineup on tuesday. C Sandy Leon started and caught knuckleballer RHP Steven Wright.

C Ryan Hanigan (flu-like symptoms) was a late scratch. Sandy Leon started and caught knuckleballing RHP Steven Wright.