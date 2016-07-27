C/LF Blake Swihart (left ankle sprain) has made progress since last week's setback, but he isn't ready to begin a rehab assignment. "He's ramping up activities, and when he first increased the intensity, there was some residual discomfort in just getting past some of the increased change in direction, straight-ahead speed," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Swihart, batting .258/.365/.355 with five RBIs in 19 games, last played for Boston on June 4.

RHP Steven Wright was unusually ineffective in his Tuesday start against Detroit, giving up a season-worst eight earned runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. "I feel like our guys kept battling back," Wright said. "For me to dig us another hole to get out of is tough. It's tough to keep asking the offense to keep carrying us like that." The knuckleballer walked three and struck out two in his brief outing. Wright entered the night with an American League-leading 2.67 ERA, which ballooned to 3.12 once his night was over.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start Wednesday against Detroit, looking to string together a third straight strong start since returning from a stint with Triple-A Pawtucket. Rodriguez followed up a one-run, seven-inning victory against the Yankees in New York on July 16 with a hard-luck loss last Friday. He surrendered just two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out a season-high eight in 5 1/3 innings, but he took the loss in a 2-1 setback against Minnesota. Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in one career start against the Tigers, striking out six and giving up one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings in Boston's 11-1 rout of Detroit on July 26, 2015.

DH David Ortiz slugged his 25th home run of the season Tuesday, a three-run blast in the third inning. The retiring 40-year-old designated hitter has reached the 25-homer plateau in 12 of his 14 seasons with the Red Sox. Ortiz is batting .328/.418/.666 with a team-leading 84 RBIs in 91 games.

OF Chris Young (right hamstring strain) will travel with the Red Sox on their upcoming West Coast road trip and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment once the team returns. "He'll be on the trip increasing the running," manager John Farrell said Tuesday. "He's hitting in the cage. He's starting to hit on the field. ... Ideally, a 11-day road trip, hopefully he's close to getting out on a rehab assignment when we get back from that trip." Young, batting .277/.338/.508 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 48 games, hasn't played since June 23.

C Ryan Hanigan (flu-like symptoms) was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday. Hanigan, who has served as the primary catcher for knuckleballer Steven Wright, was replaced by Sandy Leon, who had caught Wright only twice before Tuesday. In 14 games with Hanigan behind the plate, Wright has posted a 2.80 ERA. On Tuesday, Wright gave up eight runs in 4 2/3 innings.