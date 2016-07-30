DH David Ortiz has 35 doubles this season, already the most in a single season by a player 40 or older in 86 years (Sam Rice in 1930). He needs one more extra-base hit to reach 62 for the season, which would tie Dave Winfield (1992) for the all-time record for extra-base hits in a season by a player 40 or older.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the first inning Thursday against the Angels and has now reached base by hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 31 consecutive games. He went 1-for-4 Thursday and is hitting .307 (39-for-127) during the streak.

RHP Rick Porcello will start Friday's game against the Angels. Porcello has won each of his past five starts, and he is 6-0 with a 2.86 ERA over his past eight outings. He is 4-6 with a 6.82 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels, but he has not faced them this season.

LHP David Price threw eight scoreless innings Thursday against the Angels, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out six. However, after making 109 pitches, Price was replaced to start the ninth by RHP Brad Ziegler, who gave up two unearned runs for a 2-1 loss, leaving Price with a no-decision. "He was strong, he was powerful, had his best stuff to record a strikeout of (Kole) Calhoun to finish the eighth," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He had a very good two-seamer and a changeup with darting action down in the strike zone with so many ground balls here tonight. On a night when he was his normal self and the guy we pursued to bring in (as a free agent), he pitched outstanding."

LHP Sean O'Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He gave up six runs on six hits in three innings.